Three more COVID-19 deaths in W Bengal, toll reaches 15: CS

Three more COVID-19 deaths have been reported in West Bengal, taking the toll in the state to 15, Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said on Tuesday. In the last 24 hours, 29 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported taking the total number of active cases in the state to 274, he said.

During this period no COVID-19 patient was discharged from any of the hospitals in West Bengal, he said, adding that 713 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours. The total number of people infected by COVID-19 contagion in West Bengal is 359, according to state authorities, while the figure mentioned in Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry website is 392.

