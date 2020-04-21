Malaysia says lower oil prices factored into 2020 deficit target

Malaysia on Tuesday said lower oil prices have been factored into the government's 2020 fiscal deficit target of 4% of gross domestic product.

"If the oil price declines significantly below our annual average estimates, the government will reprioritize expenditures to meet the fall in revenue," the finance ministry said in a statement.

