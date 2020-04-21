Left Menu
PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 21-04-2020 19:17 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 19:17 IST
Three Mizos & staff of Mizoram house test positive for COVID- 19 in Mumbai

Mizoram Health minister Dr R Lalthangliana on Tuesday said that three more people from Mizoram and a staff of Mizoram house in Mumbai have tested positive for COVID-19. He said that the newly infected persons included two cancer patients, an attendant and a non-tribal, who is a sweeper in Mizoram house in Mumbai.

With these, at least eight people from Mizoram, including a staff of Mizoram house in Mumbai, have tested positive for novel coronavirus so far, the minister said. He said 17 samples were re-tested and four of them were found to be positive for the deadly virus on Tuesday.

According to the Health minister, two of the newly infected persons were admitted at a COVID-19 dedicated hospital- Seven Hills Hospital while two others were quarantined at a designated quarantine facility in Mumbai. He said that the eight Mizoram House COVID-19 patients in Mumbai are out of danger and they will be given best medical care available in the country.

On April 13, a 22-year-old woman from Aizawl, was found infected with the virus in Mumbai. She had arrived in Mumbai in February and was staying in the Mizoram house.

She was initially undergoing treatment for cancer at TATA memorial hospital and has been shifted to St George hospital for COVID-19 treatment. On Saturday, three people, including two cancer patients, had tested positive for novel coronavirus.

Mizoram has reported only one case for COVID-19 so far..

