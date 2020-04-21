Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oil dip unsurprising, Q2 GDP drop could be biggest ever -White House's Hassett

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 20:52 IST
Oil dip unsurprising, Q2 GDP drop could be biggest ever -White House's Hassett

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said on Tuesday the current dip in oil prices is due to a "very short-run thing" and markets will find a new normal.

"This is a very very short-run disruption," Hassett said in an interview with Fox News a day after the May futures contract for U.S. oil closed at a negative $37.63 a barrel as traders desperate to avoid owning oil fled the markets. "We've never really stopped an economy before and so strange things are going to happen for a short while, while people stay at home and they don't drive," he said.

"It's a very short run thing because people are going to adjust down their production and people are going to adjust down their refining capabilities and pretty soon things will find a new normal." Hassett also acknowledged that a decline in second-quarter U.S. gross domestic could be the biggest on record.

"It's a grave economic situation for sure, that we're looking at one of the biggest shocks that any major economy has ever experienced and a decline in GDP in the second quarter that could end up being the biggest we've ever posted because so many things have shut down," Hassett told Fox. He told reporters later at the White House the odds of the U.S. budget being balanced this year are "zero."

As for the extra coronavirus relief for small businesses, Hassett said he expected it to be approved soon, possibly followed by another major coronavirus stimulus bill from Congress. Hassett said money to address the drop in state and local revenues needs to be included in that larger package.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Growth rate of coronavirus slows in J&K but no room for complacency: Kansal

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday said rapid testing and effective control measures have helped reduce the rate of growth of coronavirus cases in the Union Territory. Principal Secretary Planning, Development Monitoring and...

CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Swedish health agency says virus has peaked in Stockholm, no easing of restrictions yet

Around one-third of Stockholms 1 million people will have had the novel coronavirus by the start of May and the disease may have already passed its peak in the capital, Swedens public health agency said on Tuesday.Stockholm accounts for aro...

Qatar Airways defers half of some employees' wages for three months

Qatar Airways on Tuesday said mid-level employees and above will have their salaries halved for at least three months but that staff would be back paid when the airline could afford it. Partially deferring salaries was a temporary measure t...

Spike in COVID-19 cases in Kerala; 19 test positive

Kerala reported a spike in COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with 19 people testing positive, after a decline in the numbers in the past few days, as the total infections touched 426 in the southern state. Kannur, which has emerged as a coronavirus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020