Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump and Johnson agree on importance of coordinated response to coronavirus

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-04-2020 21:13 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 21:13 IST
Trump and Johnson agree on importance of coordinated response to coronavirus

U.S President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed on the need for a coordinated international response to the coronavirus pandemic, including through the G7, Downing Street said in a statement on Tuesday. The pair also discussed trade during a telephone conversation.

"The leaders committed to continue working together to strengthen our bilateral relationship, including by signing a free trade agreement as soon as possible," a Downing Street spokeswoman said. Britain left the European Union earlier this year and a deal with the United States is a key priority for Johnson's administration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Chargers reveal updated uniforms and helmets

The Los Angeles Chargers updated uniforms revealed on Tuesday include numbers on the helmets and bigger lightning bolts. What was widely considered the best uniform in the NFL has been updated to include 60 years of Chargers history and mak...

Sport-Strava's fitness fundraiser challenge raises 440,000 pounds for NHS

Social distancing protocols may have limited outdoor exercise on a daily basis but more than 130,000 people took part in Stravas fitness challenge to raise more than 440,000 pounds 545,468 for Britains NHS in their fight against the COVID-1...

Top fashion brands found making little progress in transparency index

Max Mara, Pepe Jeans, and Tom Ford are among the least transparent fashion brands when it comes to providing information about their supply chains, according to an index published on Tuesday that found little progress in the industry. The a...

Ireland sees economy shrinking at least 10% this year

The Irish economy will shrink by at least 10 this year and could shrink more than 15 if a second wave of coronavirus forces restrictions on movement to last six months longer than expected, the government said on Tuesday. But Finance Minist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020