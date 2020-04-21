Trump and Johnson agree on importance of coordinated response to coronavirus

U.S President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed on the need for a coordinated international response to the coronavirus pandemic, including through the G7, Downing Street said in a statement on Tuesday. The pair also discussed trade during a telephone conversation.

"The leaders committed to continue working together to strengthen our bilateral relationship, including by signing a free trade agreement as soon as possible," a Downing Street spokeswoman said. Britain left the European Union earlier this year and a deal with the United States is a key priority for Johnson's administration.

