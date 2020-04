UK coronavirus death toll rises by 828 to 17,337: ministry

A total of 17,337 people in hospital with coronavirus have died in Britain, new health ministry figures showed Tuesday, an increase of 828 on the previous day

The daily increase in deaths, which excludes those in care homes, is a significant increase on Monday's tally but numbers are always lower at the start of the week due to reporting delays over the weekend.

