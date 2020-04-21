Amazon extends closure of French warehouses until April 25 - statement

Amazon extends closure of French warehouses until April 25 - statementReuters | Paris | Updated: 21-04-2020 23:09 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 22:32 IST
Amazon is extending the closure of its French warehouses until April 25 included, the online retail giant said in a written statement on Tuesday.
The U.S. group said it was waiting for a verdict by the Court of Appeal in Versailles, expected on April 24, to reevaluate the situation.
The case follows a dispute with French unions over health measures to protect employees from COVID-19 contagion.
