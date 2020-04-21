Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Six SRPF jawans found COVID-19 positive in Hingoli

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 21-04-2020 23:59 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 23:59 IST
Maha: Six SRPF jawans found COVID-19 positive in Hingoli

Six State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) jawans have tested positive in Maharashtra's Hingoli district, a health official said on Tuesday. They were recently deployed in Mumbai and were quarantined four days ago after return, the official said.

"Two units of SRPF jawans returned from Mumbai after being posted there for 45 days, so it was decided to quarantine them as a precaution," said Civil Surgeon Dr Kishor Prasad Shrivas. "194 jawans were quarantined at SRPF hospital of Hingoli. Reports of 101 jawans are now available. Out of them 95 are negative and six are positive," he said.

"As per the information I have received, the condition of all six is stable. They will be shifted to Hingoli civil hospital," he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

Know about the negative crude future and how it impacts consumers?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

U.S. replaces director of agency overseeing COVID-19 vaccines, drugs

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said on Tuesday it has replaced Rick Bright as director of a key U.S. agency charged with developing drugs and vaccines for COVID-19.Bright, who was director of the Biomedical Advanced Resear...

Oil prices keep crumbling, stocks around the world tumble

Oils chaotic collapse deepened, and stocks around the world dropped on Tuesday as the economic carnage caused by the coronavirus pandemic turns markets upside down. The price of oil has plummeted because very few people are flying or drivin...

LCK awards: 'Bdd' named Player of the Split

Gen.G mid laner Gwak Bdd Bo-seong was named Player of the Split for the League Champions Korea 2020 Spring Split. Bdd helped Gen.G clinch the No. 1 seed in the playoffs and an automatic berth in Saturdays final with a 14-4 record during rou...

Italy's Conte signals longer lockdown

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte prepared Italians for a longer lockdown Tuesday despite a second successive drop in the number of registered coronavirus cases. Italy is approaching a fateful decision on whether to lift stay-at-home orders and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020