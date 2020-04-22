U.S. coronavirus bill provides $321 bln for small business: aide

A coronavirus relief deal agreed to by U.S. congressional leaders and the Trump administration would provide $321 billion for a small business lending program, a senior Republican congressional aide said on Tuesday.

The bill would also provide $60 billion for another emergency disaster loan program for small businesses, as well as $75 billion for hospitals and $25 billion for national coronavirus testing, the aide said. The Senate was expected to consider the plan later on Tuesday.

