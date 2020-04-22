White House mulls liability protection for reopening businesses -Trump adviser

The Trump administration is considering the possibility of providing liability protection to small businesses that reopen and put their employees back to work as the nation tries to repair the economic damage wrought by the coronavirus, a top White House adviser said on Tuesday.

"Liability protection is something we are looking at very carefully," National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow told reporters at the White House. "We want small business to have some confidence that if they do reopen, they'll stay open. So that would be one of the key factors."

