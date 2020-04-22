Left Menu
Development News Edition

Small business loan program discriminated against women, minorities - lawsuit

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-04-2020 02:20 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 02:09 IST
Small business loan program discriminated against women, minorities - lawsuit

The $349 billion small business loan program passed last month as part of the federal coronavirus relief package discriminated against woman- and minority-owned businesses by prioritizing business with employees over those that do not, according to a lawsuit filed by two Maryland business owners.

The lawsuit was brought by Glitz and Glam Jewelry by LJ, solely owned and operated by LeTresa Williams, and by Alvin Vaughn, sole owner, and operator of a financial services business. They alleged that the loan program, which ran out of money last week, allowed businesses with employees to apply for loans before those without, which they said are disproportionately owned by women and minorities.

The lawsuit, filed Friday, accuses the U.S. Treasury Department and Small Business Administration of violating their right to equal protection under the Constitution and seeks damages on behalf of a class of all woman- and minority-owned businesses without employees. "While many larger businesses were able to rush to their banks to avail themselves of the opportunity to participate, most of the minority-owned and women-owned small businesses were never even given the opportunity to submit an application for the program before the money ran out," the lawsuit said.

The Treasury Department and Small Business Administration could not immediately be reached for comment. The Small Business Administration released guidance on applications for self-employed applicants on April 14, but both Williams and Vaughn said they were unable to obtain loans before the program said it was out of funds on April 16.

Congress on Tuesday reached a deal on a second round of coronavirus relief, which would provide $321 billion for a small business lending program and $60 billion for a separate emergency disaster loan program also for small businesses. Responding to criticism that too much of the money from the first relief package had gone to larger, better-connected businesses, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said that $125 billion of small business funds in the latest package would go to "mom and pop" and minority-owned stores.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

Know about the negative crude future and how it impacts consumers?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

'Friends' cast offers fans chance to join their reunion special

The cast of the hit TV comedy Friends on Tuesday offered six fans the chance to join them for their upcoming reunion show, which will raise funds for those worst-affected by the coronavirus epidemic. The One Where You Meet the Entire Cast o...

U.S. Senate passes nearly $500 bln coronavirus bill aiding small business

The U.S. Senate on Tuesday unanimously passed legislation providing nearly 500 billion in additional federal aid to help small businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic and to aid hospitals dealing with large numbers of seriously ill pati...

Police hunt for motive as Canada's worst mass shooting death toll rises to 23

Canadian police were yet to determine a motive for the countrys worst mass shooting, as the death toll from the 13-hour carnage over the weekend climbed to 23 from 19, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police RCMP said on Tuesday. The RCMP had sai...

Netflix adds 15.8 mln customers as global audiences shelter at home

Netflix Inc on Tuesday reported a surge in new sign-ups as audiences stayed in their homes to help fight the novel coronavirus and binged on series such as Tiger King, but the company predicted a weaker second half of the year if quarantine...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020