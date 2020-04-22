Left Menu
Half of France's private sector workers on temporary unemployment scheme

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 22-04-2020 12:22 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 12:22 IST
French Labour Minister Muriel Penicaud said on Wednesday more than 10 million private sector workers had signed up for a temporary unemployment scheme put in place by the government to help companies endure the impact of the new coronavirus crisis.

"As of today, 10,2 millions private sector workers have been put on temporary unemployment. That's more than one employee out of two and six companies out of 10," Penicaud said in a interview with BFM Business radio.

