Ukraine extends coronavirus quarantine till May 11

Reuters | Kiev | Updated: 22-04-2020 15:58 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 15:58 IST
Ukraine extended strong quarantine measures till May 11, hoping then to ease restrictions if there is a reduction in coronavirus cases, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said on Wednesday.

Ukraine reported a total 6,592 infected as of April 22, including 174 deaths and 424 recovered.

