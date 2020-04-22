Ukraine extends coronavirus quarantine till May 11

Ukraine extended strong quarantine measures till May 11, hoping then to ease restrictions if there is a reduction in coronavirus cases, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said on Wednesday.

Ukraine reported a total 6,592 infected as of April 22, including 174 deaths and 424 recovered.

