Ukraine extends coronavirus quarantine till May 11

Ukraine extends coronavirus quarantine till May 11Reuters | Kiev | Updated: 22-04-2020 15:58 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 15:58 IST
Ukraine extended strong quarantine measures till May 11, hoping then to ease restrictions if there is a reduction in coronavirus cases, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said on Wednesday.
Ukraine reported a total 6,592 infected as of April 22, including 174 deaths and 424 recovered.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
