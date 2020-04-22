Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus outbreak in Philippines jail sees 123 inmates infected

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 22-04-2020 16:06 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 16:06 IST
Coronavirus outbreak in Philippines jail sees 123 inmates infected

A prison in the Philippines is suffering from a major outbreak of the new coronavirus with 123 infected inmates, officials said on Wednesday, adding to concerns among activists about contagion risks in some of the world's most overcrowded jails. The mayor of Cebu City said a new building in the prison capable of handling 3,000 people would be used as an isolation facility to contain an outbreak that accounts for 40% of cases in the Philippines' second biggest city.

There were no details about the possible source of the outbreak. Eighteen cases have been found at a jail in Manila's Quezon City, among them nine members of staff, and media has reported infections at other facilities. New York-based Human Rights Watch (HRW) was among several groups that called for inmates held for minor, non-violent offences, or those with health conditions, to be freed from Philippine prisons to create more space.

Activists globally have been urging governments to free political prisoners. HRW this month warned of the likelihood of a serious coronavirus outbreak in the Philippines "threatening the lives of prisoners whose health the authorities have a duty to protect".

The Cebu jail outbreak is among the biggest known coronavirus clusters in the Philippines, which as of Wednesday had 6,710 infections and 446 deaths. About 70% of cases are in the capital, Manila. Philippine prisons are notoriously overcrowded due to a combination of poverty, high crime rates and a judicial system unable to cope with a huge case volume.

A shortage of public defenders, overwhelmed judges and insufficient funds to post bail means suspects typically spend long periods - sometimes years - in detention awaiting court hearings that often end up with acquittals. As of December, nearly 90,000 people in the Philippines were detained awaiting trial, corrections bureau data showed.

President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs has exacerbated the problem, each year adding tens of thousands to jails, with 71% of inmates held on drugs-related charges. (https://reut.rs/2NUfPcl) The Supreme Court ruled on Monday that due to concerns about the coronavirus, judges should urgently free prisoners eligible for temporary or early release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

INSIGHT-American quandary: how to secure weapons-grade minerals without China

The United States wants to curb its reliance on China for specialized minerals used to make weapons and high-tech equipment, but it faces a Catch-22.It only has one rare earths mine - and government scientists have been told not to work wit...

Spain reports 435 coronavirus deaths overnight, bringing total at 21,717

Spains death toll from the new coronavirus climbed by 435 in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday, roughly in line with the 2 increases reported in the past few days.The cumulative death toll now stands at 21,717, while ...

With tourists gone, birds stake out new territory at Paris landmarks

The two ducks resting on the plinth of a statue in front of Pariss Musee DOrsay had struck out boldly from their usual habitat to get there from the River Seine involves waddling across a four-lane highway.But these days, traffic on the roa...

FACTBOX-Rare earths projects under development in U.S.

The U.S. government is planning to fund domestic rare earths projects in an attempt to reduce its reliance on China, the global leader of the specialized sector. Rare earths are a group of 17 minerals used in a plethora of military equipmen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020