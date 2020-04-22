Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany approves trials of COVID-19 vaccine candidate

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2020 17:42 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 17:42 IST
Germany approves trials of COVID-19 vaccine candidate

Germany gave the green light for human trials of potential coronavirus vaccines developed by German biotech company BioNTech, which is racing teams in Germany, the U.S. and China to develop an agent that will stop the pandemic.

The trial, only the fourth worldwide of a vaccine targeting the virus, will be initially conducted on 200 healthy people, with more subjects, including some at higher risk from the disease, to be included in a second stage, German vaccines regulator the Paul Ehrlich Institut said on Wednesday. BioNTech said it was developing four vaccine candidates under a programme named BNT162 with its partner, pharma giant Pfizer.

Tests of the vaccine were also planned in the United States, once regulatory approval for testing on humans had been secured there. BioNTech, which awarded the rights in China to BNT162 to Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical under a March collaboration deal, is competing with Germany's CureVac and U.S. biotech firm Moderna in the race to develop messenger-RNA vaccines.

These molecules act as recipes that instruct human cells to produce antigen proteins, which allow the immune system to develop an arsenal against future coronavirus infections. Moderna started testing its experimental vaccine on humans in March.

Two different experimental coronavirus vaccines were approved for human tests by China last week. A unit of Sinovac Biotech and the Wuhan Institute of Biological Products are developing these compounds. In March, China gave the green-light for another clinical trial for a vaccine candidate developed by the Academy of Military Medical Sciences and biotech firm CanSino Bio .

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Safe as houses? Trading from home tests bank defences during crisis

Trading worth billions of dollars has shifted to kitchen tables or bedrooms as traders work through the coronavirus crisis from home, testing patchy fixes to make sure they stick to the rules. Far away from the strict confines of a dealing ...

FOCUS-Glow at home: Beauty industry remakes product pitches in the age of coronavirus

Out smoky eyes, red lipstick, and fake eyelashes. In dewy skin, under-eye concealer, moisturized hands.The 500 billion global beauty industry has almost overnight changed what and how it markets to a clientele hidden behind masks or stuck a...

NFL-Teams turn to virtual NFL Draft parties amid coronavirus outbreak

The NFL Draft usually brings fans together in hopes their team can land a blue-chip prospect but the coronavirus outbreak has scuppered those plans this week and fans are instead ready to party in a virtual format.The NFL Draft, typically a...

T20 WC will lose charm if held behind closed doors: Imam-Ul-Haq

Pakistans opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq on Wednesday said that if the upcoming T20 World Cup happens behind closed doors, then the tournament would end up losing its charm. Playing cricket without crowds would look odd. If T20 World Cup takes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020