Mexico says to hike budget for social programs, critical projects by $25.6 bln

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday that his government will increase the budget for social programs and critical projects by 622.6 billion Mexican pesos ($25.6 billion) in order to address the coronavirus crisis.

"Efficiency, honesty, and austerity will allow us to increase the budget to strengthen social programs and critical projects by 622.556 billion de pesos", Lopez Obrador said at his regular morning press conference.

($1 = 24.3300 Mexican pesos)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

