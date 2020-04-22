Left Menu
U.S. believes China failed to disclose coronavirus outbreak to WHO in timely manner - Pompeo

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-04-2020 20:41 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 20:41 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday said the United States strongly believes that China's ruling communist party failed to report the outbreak of the new coronavirus in a timely manner to the World Health Organization.

Speaking at a State Department news conference, Pompeo also accused China of failing to report human-to-human transmission of the virus "for a month until it was in every province inside of China."

