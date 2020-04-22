Portugal wants joint European debt issuance worth up to 1.6 trln euros

Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa urged European leaders on Wednesday for a joint debt issuance worth up to 1.6 trillion euros ($1.73 trillion) to support the recovery of the bloc's coronavirus-battered economies.

"It is essential that a strong and clear response comes out of the European Council," Costa told parliament ahead of the European Council's special meeting on Thursday.

($1 = 0.9245 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.