Portugal wants joint European debt issuance worth up to 1.6 trln euros
Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa urged European leaders on Wednesday for a joint debt issuance worth up to 1.6 trillion euros ($1.73 trillion) to support the recovery of the bloc's coronavirus-battered economies.
"It is essential that a strong and clear response comes out of the European Council," Costa told parliament ahead of the European Council's special meeting on Thursday.
($1 = 0.9245 euros)
