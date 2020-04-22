Saudi Arabia may borrow an extra $26 billion this year - finance minister

Saudi Arabia may borrw an additional 100 billion riyals ($26.58 billion) this year and total debt could reach 220 billion riyals, the kingdom's finance minister said on Wednesday.

The health of the private sector is the government's biggest concern amid the global new coronavirus outbreak, and would be supported to get through the crisis, Mohammed al-Jadaan said.

($1 = 3.7625 riyals)

