Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus circulated in U.S. weeks earlier than thought, mistaken for flu, health official says

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2020 01:02 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 01:02 IST
Coronavirus circulated in U.S. weeks earlier than thought, mistaken for flu, health official says

The novel coronavirus circulated in January in California, weeks earlier than thought, and early deaths were likely mistaken for the flu, a county health official said on Wednesday. A 57-year-old woman had died of COVID-19 on Feb. 6, far earlier than any other reported cases in the United States, said Sara Cody, the health officer in Santa Clara County, California.

It was previously thought that the first U.S. death from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus, was in Washington state on Feb. 29. News of the deaths in California could improve public health officials' understanding of how the outbreak took hold in the United States.

The California woman's death and two other early cases - a 69-year-old man who died Feb. 17 and a 70-year-old man who died March 6 - were confirmed to have been COVID-19 by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after it tested tissue samples. The county had previously identified its first case of community transmission - infectious spread among people who had not been to China or other early hot spots - on Feb. 28, Cody said. But none of the three patients who died had traveled.

“What these deaths tell us is that we had community transmission probably to a significant degree, far earlier than we had known, and that indicates that the virus was probably introduced and circulating in our community far earlier than we had known,” Cody said. Because the region was undergoing a bad flu season at the time, many cases may have been misclassified as influenza, she said.

The cases were likely "iceberg tips," Cody said, indicating that many more people were also infected. The three cases were discovered because the county medical examiner's office was not satisfied that it had found the correct cause of death, Cody said. Because coronavirus tests were not available, they saved tissue samples, which they sent to the CDC.

The testing parameters at the time by the CDC restricted testing to individuals with a known travel history and who sought medical care for specific symptoms. U.S. coronavirus deaths topped 46,000 on Wednesday, doubling in a little over a week and rising on Tuesday by a near-record amount in a single day, according to a Reuters tally https://reut.rs/2WVPxuE.

The United States has by far the world's largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases at more than 820,000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

US will have second wave of coronavirus: health official

Novartis to sponsor large clinical trial of HCQ in hospitalised COVID-19 patients

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

US Senate's McConnell says to assess impact on debt before considering helping states

U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday he would like to pause and assess the effects of the trillions of dollars in coronavirus stimulus spending so far before considering assistance to state and local governments.B...

73 cops quarantined after five Moradabad violence accused test positive for COVID-19

As many as 73 police personnel who came in contact with those arrested in connection with the Nawabpura stone-pelting incident here last week were quarantined on Wednesday after five of the accused tested positive for coronavirus, a police ...

Faithfull released from hospital after battling COVID-19

English singer-songwriter Marianne Faithfull has been discharged from a London hospital after being treated for coronavirus. The announcement, posted to Faithfulls social media accounts Wednesday, said the 73-year-old was released after bei...

Red Sox lose draft pick, staffer suspended for 2018 sign stealing

The Boston Red Sox will forfeit this years second-round draft pick due to a pattern of sign-stealing during the 2018 season, Major League Baseball announced Wednesday. MLB also suspended replay operator J.T. Watkins for one year after deter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020