Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. official says he was ousted for urging caution on Trump-touted coronavirus drug

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2020 03:52 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 03:52 IST
U.S. official says he was ousted for urging caution on Trump-touted coronavirus drug

The ousted director of a key U.S. agency charged with developing drugs to fight the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday said he was dismissed because he called for careful vetting of a treatment frequently touted by President Donald Trump.

Rick Bright said in a statement that he was replaced as director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, or BARDA, and reassigned to a new role because he resisted efforts to push hydroxychloroquine and the related chloroquine as cures for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus. "While I am prepared to look at all options and to think 'outside the box' for effective treatments, I rightly resisted efforts to provide an unproven drug on demand to the American public," Bright said in the statement, reported by multiple U.S. media outlets on Wednesday.

Bright said the U.S. government has promoted the medicines as a "panacea" even though they "clearly lack scientific merit." Bright has retained a law firm, Katz, Marshall & Banks, known for representing whistleblowers.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees BARDA, said on Tuesday that Bright had been moved to a new public-private partnership under the National Institutes of Health announced last week. BARDA officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

Bright, an expert in vaccines and therapeutics, was named BARDA's director in 2016 before Trump took office as president. Trump has repeatedly promoted chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine as potential treatments for COVID-19, including saying early this month, "I may take it," even though doctors said the drugs' effectiveness were unproven and further tests were required.

In the absence of any known effective treatments, doctors on the frontlines said they began using hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine on deteriorating patients based on a few small studies suggesting a possible benefit. Some said they had come under pressure from patients to use the therapies widely touted by Trump and other supporters. After Reuters reported on that pattern, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention removed from its website highly unusual guidance informing doctors on how to prescribe the drugs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

US will have second wave of coronavirus: health official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

UK to test prevalence of COVID-19 in general population

Britains government plans to test a sample of 20,000 English households for COVID-19 in the coming weeks to try to establish how far the disease has spread across the country.Health minister Matt Hancock - who has faced criticism over limit...

Trump signs executive order suspending immigration

President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order temporarily suspending immigration into the United States during the coronavirus outbreak.This would ensure that unemployed Americans of all backgrounds will be first in line for...

Under pressure, Harvard says it will reject US relief aid

Harvard University has announced that it will turn down USD 8.7 million in federal coronavirus relief, a day after President Donald Trump excoriated the wealthy Ivy League school over taxpayer money it stood to receive. It followed simila...

Golf-Woods, Mickelson, Brady, Manning confirmed for charity match

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will join American football quarterbacks Tom Brady and Peyton Manning in a charity golf match next month, media company Turner Sports announced on Wednesday. The Match Champions for Charity is coming soon excl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020