Left Menu
Development News Edition

NHL-It's not a race, Bettman says about resuming play amid coronavirus

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2020 10:44 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 09:35 IST
NHL-It's not a race, Bettman says about resuming play amid coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said on Wednesday the league is not in a race with other North American sports to resume play amid the coronavirus outbreak, which could yet wipe out the rest of the season. Bettman, in an interview with Sportsnet's Ron MacLean posted on Facebook, said the NHL would not be taking any risks when they did decide on a return date given that the players have not even skated since mid-March.

"This isn't a race," said Bettman. "The stakes are too important. "While some of them may have been able to work out in terms of physical strength over the last few weeks, the fact is, none of our guys really have been on skates.

"We're going to have to make sure that they're in game-ready condition, because we don't want to put them on the ice and risk injury and their careers. "So we're going to need time to come back right, and when we come back, it'll be having done the right things."

The NHL suspended play in mid-March as part of efforts to stem the spread of the new coronavirus with three weeks left in its 82-game regular season and the postseason scheduled to end in June. There was hope the NHL would eventually squeeze in the remainder of the season, with some reports saying it was even exploring options of running the playoffs deep into the summer months in North America.

Bettman said a decision had been made against playing in non-NHL arenas at neutral sites in the event of a restart because those facilities would not be as well equipped to handle the league's needs if it were to centralize games. "We can't play in a small college rink in the middle of a smaller community, because if we're going to be centralized, we need the back of the house that NHL arenas provide, whether it's multiple locker rooms, whether it's the technology, the procedures, the boards and glass, the video replay, the broadcasting facilities," said Bettman.

The NHL has had a number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus among its teams, which are spread across the United States and Canada. Bettman was also asked about what a potential model for a return to the ice for its 31 teams would look like.

"Which one of the plans?" said Bettman. "We're modeling, we're trying to see what our options will be under whatever scenario unfolds. "The decision ultimately will be made by medical people and people who run governments at all different levels so we're not going to try and do anything that flies in the face of what we're being told is appropriate."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

US will have second wave of coronavirus: health official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,352 to 148,046 - RKI

Germanys confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 2,352 to 148,046, data from the Robert Koch Institute RKI for infectious diseases showed on Thursday, marking a third consecutive day of new infections accelerating.The reported death toll r...

Telangana CM hopes COVID-19 cases may drop with effective lockdown implementation

With effective implementation of the lockdown in the state, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has expressed hope that spread of the COVID-19 may show a downturn in the state. The CM held a high-level review meeting here at Praga...

COVID-19: Sikkim not to host Mansarovar Yatra, border trade through Nathula Pass

The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and border trade between India and China through the Nathula pass will not take place this year due to the coronavirus outbreak, Sikkim Tourism Minister B S Panth said. The border trade through Nathula Pass was ...

Finch prepared for T20 World Cup postponement

Australias limited-overs captain Aaron Finch feels the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic might lead to a postponement of this years T20 World Cup by up to three months. The T20 World Cup is scheduled in Australia from October 18 to November 15....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020