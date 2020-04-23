FACTBOX-Latest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world

Reported cases of the coronavirus have crossed 2.62 million globally and 183,761 people have died, according to a Reuters tally as of 0200 GMT on Thursday.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

AMERICAS * Total confirmed cases in the United States rose to more than 839,000 and 47,676 had died, according to a Reuters tally as of 0200 GMT on Thursday. * U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday ordered a temporary block on some foreigners from permanent residence in the United States to protect American workers and jobs. * The U.S. House of Representatives expects to pass a nearly $500 billion coronavirus relief bill on Thursday. * Auto retail sales in the United States are beginning to recover from a massive slump in March, according to analysts at J.D. Power. * Mexico, whose total cases rose to more than 10,000, will increase spending on social programs and infrastructure projects by $25.6 billion. * Panama reported 171 new infections, bringing the total cases to nearly 5,000. The death toll stood at 144.

EUROPE * Germany's coalition parties on Thursday agreed to further measures worth some 10 billion euros ($10.81 billion) to shield workers and companies from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. * It may take European Union countries until the summer or even longer agree on how exactly to finance aid to help economies recover from the coronavirus pandemic as major disagreements persist, a bloc official said. * The British government came under sustained pressure over its coronavirus response when members of parliament got their first major opportunity in a month to hold it to account. * Relieved Spanish parents welcomed a decision allowing children out on short walks for the first time in more than a month as the government voted to extend Spain's lockdown until May 9. * Ukraine extended strong quarantine measures till May 11.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Mainland China reported 10 new cases as of the end of April 22, bringing the total cases to 82,798. The death toll was unchanged at 4,632. * Nearly 50 crew members on an Italian cruise ship docked for repairs in Japan's Nagasaki have tested positive. * Hackers working in support of the Vietnamese government have attempted to break into Chinese state organizations at the center of Beijing's effort to contain the outbreak, a U.S. cybersecurity firm said.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Egypt's parliament approved amendments to its emergency laws that give expanded powers to the presidency and the military prosecution. * Sixty-eight people, mostly staff, have come down with the coronavirus at a prison in the Moroccan city of Ouarzazate.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT * Asian stock markets rose as the combination of a rebound in crude prices from historic lows and the promise of more U.S. government aid helped calm nervous markets. * Japan's services sector shrank at a record pace in April, while factories also fell quiet across the country due to the widening fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. * The pandemic pushed South Korea's economy into its biggest contraction since 2008 in the first quarter. * Foreign tourist arrivals in Thailand slumped 76.4% in March from a year earlier after a 42.8% drop in the previous month. * Canada's annual inflation rate tumbled to a near five-year low in March. * Global crude steel production fell 6% to 147.1 million tonnes in March from a year earlier, World Steel Association data showed. * Switzerland's federal budget deficit could jump to around 6% of national output this year.

