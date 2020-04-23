Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Latest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2020 12:05 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 11:35 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Reported cases of the coronavirus have crossed 2.62 million globally and 183,761 people have died, according to a Reuters tally as of 0200 GMT on Thursday.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

AMERICAS * Total confirmed cases in the United States rose to more than 839,000 and 47,676 had died, according to a Reuters tally as of 0200 GMT on Thursday. * U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday ordered a temporary block on some foreigners from permanent residence in the United States to protect American workers and jobs. * The U.S. House of Representatives expects to pass a nearly $500 billion coronavirus relief bill on Thursday. * Auto retail sales in the United States are beginning to recover from a massive slump in March, according to analysts at J.D. Power. * Mexico, whose total cases rose to more than 10,000, will increase spending on social programs and infrastructure projects by $25.6 billion. * Panama reported 171 new infections, bringing the total cases to nearly 5,000. The death toll stood at 144.

EUROPE * Germany's coalition parties on Thursday agreed to further measures worth some 10 billion euros ($10.81 billion) to shield workers and companies from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. * It may take European Union countries until the summer or even longer agree on how exactly to finance aid to help economies recover from the coronavirus pandemic as major disagreements persist, a bloc official said. * The British government came under sustained pressure over its coronavirus response when members of parliament got their first major opportunity in a month to hold it to account. * Relieved Spanish parents welcomed a decision allowing children out on short walks for the first time in more than a month as the government voted to extend Spain's lockdown until May 9. * Ukraine extended strong quarantine measures till May 11.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Mainland China reported 10 new cases as of the end of April 22, bringing the total cases to 82,798. The death toll was unchanged at 4,632. * Nearly 50 crew members on an Italian cruise ship docked for repairs in Japan's Nagasaki have tested positive. * Hackers working in support of the Vietnamese government have attempted to break into Chinese state organizations at the center of Beijing's effort to contain the outbreak, a U.S. cybersecurity firm said.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Egypt's parliament approved amendments to its emergency laws that give expanded powers to the presidency and the military prosecution. * Sixty-eight people, mostly staff, have come down with the coronavirus at a prison in the Moroccan city of Ouarzazate.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT * Asian stock markets rose as the combination of a rebound in crude prices from historic lows and the promise of more U.S. government aid helped calm nervous markets. * Japan's services sector shrank at a record pace in April, while factories also fell quiet across the country due to the widening fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. * The pandemic pushed South Korea's economy into its biggest contraction since 2008 in the first quarter. * Foreign tourist arrivals in Thailand slumped 76.4% in March from a year earlier after a 42.8% drop in the previous month. * Canada's annual inflation rate tumbled to a near five-year low in March. * Global crude steel production fell 6% to 147.1 million tonnes in March from a year earlier, World Steel Association data showed. * Switzerland's federal budget deficit could jump to around 6% of national output this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Aggressive evacuation of suspected patients in Dharavi planned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Triveni Turbine Turbine partially resumes operations at Bengaluru plants

Steam turbine maker Triveni Turbine Ltd TTL on Thursday announced the partial resumption of the operations of its plants in Bengaluru and stressed that all necessary precautions are being taken to ensure health and safety of its staff and o...

Sri Lankan flight leaves today to bring 101 students stranded in India

A Sri Lankan Airlines special flight has left Katunayake this morning to bring back 101 stranded Sri Lankan students, who were pursuing higher studies in India and were unable to return home since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out globally ea...

Restrictions to contain coronavirus threat continues in Kashmir

Restrictions to contain the spread of coronavirus continued in Kashmir for the 36th consecutive day on Thursday, even as authorities are contemplating to take critical decisions to strengthen the lockdown in the wake of violations at some p...

Renault's first-quarter sales fall, outlook still unclear

French carmaker Renault on Thursday posted a 19.2 drop in first-quarter revenue to 10.13 billion euros 10.97 billion and said it was still too early to assess what impact the coronavirus crisis would have on its earnings this year.The group...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020