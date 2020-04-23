Singapore confirms 1,037 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore confirms 1,037 new COVID-19 casesReuters | Singapore | Updated: 23-04-2020 13:35 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 13:05 IST
Singapore's health ministry said it had preliminarily confirmed 1,037 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the Southeast Asian city-state's total infections to 11,178.
The health ministry said the vast majority of the new cases were migrant workers residing in dormitories, many of which are under government-ordered quarantine due to mass outbreaks.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Singapore
- Southeast Asian