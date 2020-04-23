Russia's new coronavirus cases fall for third day running as total passes 62,000

Russia recorded 4,774 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, a fall in the number of daily new cases for the third day running, bringing its nationwide tally to 62,773, the Russian coronavirus crisis response center said on Thursday.

Forty-two people with the virus died in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 555, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.