Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malaysia reports 71 new coronavirus cases, with two new deaths

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 23-04-2020 15:08 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 15:08 IST
Malaysia reports 71 new coronavirus cases, with two new deaths

Malaysia reported 71 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, raising the cumulative total to 5,603.

The health ministry also reported two new deaths, raising the total number of fatalities from the outbreak to 95.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus school shutdowns threaten to deepen U.S. 'digital divide'

Liz Peasley, a special education aide in the rural Grand Coulee Dam School District in Washington State, drives 10 miles from her home on the Colville Indian Reservation just to get a workable cellphone signal.Now, with schools shut down un...

INSIGHT-Blood-pressure drugs are in the crosshairs of COVID-19 research

Scientists are baffled by how the coronavirus attacks the body - killing many patients while barely affecting others.But some are tantalized by a clue A disproportionate number of patients hospitalized by COVID-19, the disease caused by the...

Fears for Uganda's zoo animals as cash dwindles in coronavirus lockdown

Nyakato, an orphaned baby elephant at a conservation centre in Uganda, wants to play. She flaps her small ears while poking her trunk through the fence towards her keeper.For now, her biggest problem is loneliness. But soon it may be food -...

Guards chief: U.S. warships will be destroyed if threaten Iran's interests in Gulf

Iran will destroy U.S. warships if Tehrans security is threatened in the Gulf, head of Irans elite Revolutionary Guards Hossein Salami told state TV on Thursday, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump warned Tehran over harassment of U.S. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020