Left Menu
Development News Edition

Romania government: coronavirus cases exceed 10,000

Reuters | Bucharest | Updated: 23-04-2020 16:08 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 15:33 IST
Romania government: coronavirus cases exceed 10,000
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The number of coronavirus infections in Romania rose by 386 new cases on the day to 10,096 confirmed cases, the government said on Thursday. It said 2,478 persons recovered so far and 527 others died.

The European Union state enforced a state of emergency on March 16 and extended it until May 15. During the time, Romanians could travel with written statements only to buy food and medicines around the house and go to work.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Iran summons Swiss ambassador as U.S. representative in Tehran over Gulf tensions- IRIB

Iran has summoned the Swiss ambassador in Tehran, who represents U.S. interests in the country, over recent Gulf tensions, Irans Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Thursday, according to the IRIB news agency.The ambassador was...

Italian bond yields fall as EU leaders seek joint financing to fight coronavirus

Italian government debt yields fell on Thursday on hopes that European Union leaders were prepared to agree to joint financing of a recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Italys yields and the risk premium it pays on its debt had risen on ...

WNS Q4 net profit dips marginally to USD 29.5 mn, suspends FY21 guidance

Business process management BPM major WNS Holdings on Thursday posted a marginal dip in net profit to USD 29.5 million for March quarter, and said it is temporarily suspending its annual guidance due to volatility and lack of visibility ami...

Italian cruise ship in Japan has 48 coronavirus cases

Nearly 50 out of over 600 crew members on an Italian cruise ship docked for repairs in Japans Nagasaki have tested positive for the coronavirus, raising concern about the strain on the citys hospitals if conditions worsen for those infected...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020