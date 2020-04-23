Greece extends coronavirus lockdown measures by a week to May 4

Greece on Thursday extended its general coronavirus lockdown by a week to May 4, saying any relaxation would be staggered out over May and June. Greek authorities imposed a blanket shutdown of public life from mid-March to stem coronavirus contagion, and the country has recorded a significantly lower outbreak of the COVID-19 respiratory disease than many other European nations.

Restrictions, which include movements by members of the public only with an officially approved permit, will be extended to May 4 from April 27, government spokesman Stelios Petsas told a news briefing. "The objective of the confinement measures is not to remain in a glass bowl, stuck in our homes. The objective is to take our lives back and win back our way of life which was temporarily deprived of us by this cunning and invisible enemy," Petsas said.

By Wednesday evening, Greece had reported 2,408 cases of COVID-19 and 121 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

