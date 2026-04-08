New Era of Drone Warfare: Gulf States Eye Cost-Effective Solutions

Gulf states, including Saudi Arabia and the UAE, are considering the deployment of a Ukrainian-designed interceptor drone, priced at $2,500, to address Iranian attacks. This approach is seen as a cost-effective alternative to U.S.-made missiles, a Japanese firm, marketing this technology overseas informed Reuters.

Since the inception of the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, the latter has been deploying mass-produced drones. In response, Gulf states and U.S. forces have primarily used expensive interceptor missiles, a practice now under scrutiny due to its hefty cost implications.

Terra Drone, which now ventures into military sales, is collaborating with a Ukrainian startup to offer the Terra A1 interceptor drone. Though the drone awaits battle testing, it could soon become a staple in defending against Shahed attacks.