A Crucial Ceasefire Step: German Foreign Minister's Perspective
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul praised the recent U.S.-Iran ceasefire agreement. He described the ceasefire as a pivotal move towards lasting peace, emphasizing the potentially disastrous consequences if the conflict continued.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 11:20 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 11:20 IST
On Wednesday, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul commended the ceasefire agreement reached between the U.S. and Iran. The two-week halt in hostilities marks a significant development in the ongoing conflict.
Minister Wadephul expressed his support on platform X, stating, "I welcome the decision by the warring parties to agree to a ceasefire in the Iran war." He noted the importance of this agreement as a foundational step towards enduring peace.
He further stressed that the repercussions of a prolonged war would be incalculable, highlighting the urgent need for diplomatic solutions to avoid further conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)