A Crucial Ceasefire Step: German Foreign Minister's Perspective

On Wednesday, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul commended the ceasefire agreement reached between the U.S. and Iran. The two-week halt in hostilities marks a significant development in the ongoing conflict.

Minister Wadephul expressed his support on platform X, stating, "I welcome the decision by the warring parties to agree to a ceasefire in the Iran war." He noted the importance of this agreement as a foundational step towards enduring peace.

He further stressed that the repercussions of a prolonged war would be incalculable, highlighting the urgent need for diplomatic solutions to avoid further conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)