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A Crucial Ceasefire Step: German Foreign Minister's Perspective

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul praised the recent U.S.-Iran ceasefire agreement. He described the ceasefire as a pivotal move towards lasting peace, emphasizing the potentially disastrous consequences if the conflict continued.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 11:20 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 11:20 IST
A Crucial Ceasefire Step: German Foreign Minister's Perspective
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On Wednesday, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul commended the ceasefire agreement reached between the U.S. and Iran. The two-week halt in hostilities marks a significant development in the ongoing conflict.

Minister Wadephul expressed his support on platform X, stating, "I welcome the decision by the warring parties to agree to a ceasefire in the Iran war." He noted the importance of this agreement as a foundational step towards enduring peace.

He further stressed that the repercussions of a prolonged war would be incalculable, highlighting the urgent need for diplomatic solutions to avoid further conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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