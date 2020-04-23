Left Menu
Development News Edition

Face masks to strawberries: Abu Dhabi hospital keeps tabs on resources

Reuters | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 23-04-2020 18:20 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 17:56 IST
Face masks to strawberries: Abu Dhabi hospital keeps tabs on resources
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Dozens of N95 protective face masks hang on a line in a room of an Abu Dhabi hospital to be decontaminated so they can be used again by medical staff should there be a shortage due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi this month started sterilizing N95 masks with ultraviolet light, a method used by other hospitals to extend the wearability beyond single-use. "We want to make sure we can give N95 masks to all of our caregivers," Sterile Processing Manager Jason Unger told Reuters. "We are getting up to just over 200 masks a day which greatly increases our supply and will help us in case we have any supply chain problems."

The hospital has treated over 100 patients with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, and is currently testing over 800 people a day for the virus. All medical staff treating infected or potentially infected patients wear N95 masks, which fit extremely closely and filter airborne particles. They are considered essential for protecting healthcare professionals and are in short supply in many places.

The UAE, which has ramped up testing, has the second-highest infection count among the six Gulf Arab states at more than 8,000 with over 50 deaths. Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi said it began stockpiling personal protective equipment in the early days of the outbreak in the United Arab Emirates, which began in late January and currently has sufficient supply. But demand has soared globally.

It has not been able to stockpile produce for the hospital kitchen however, such as strawberries, asparagus, and herbs due to the impact on global supply chains. Like other Gulf states, the UAE relies heavily on food imports. "We have had a lot of challenges, but challenges are minimal," Raghuprasad Pillai, who works in the kitchen, told Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Pregnant Indian woman in UAE files petition in Supreme Court of India, seeks repatriation: report

A 27-year-old pregnant Indian woman in Dubai has filed a petition in the Supreme Court of India seeking help to return home for her delivery, amidst the international travel lockdown imposed by India over the coronavirus pandemic, according...

Swiss gov't expects deep recession due to coronavirus

The Swiss government forecast the countrys economy will shrink 6.7 this year, saying it expected the recession triggered by the coronavirus epidemic to be worse than initially feared.It expects the economy to grow 5.2 next year adjusted for...

'Airlift' director to make a dark-comedy for Netflix

Airlift writer-director Raja Krishna Menon will make his d igital debut with a dark-comedy series for streaming giant Netflix. Menon said they were all set to begin from May 1 but everything has been pushed due to the pandemic.The series is...

4 NRIs booked for posting objectionable comments against PM, CM on Fb: Cops

Four non-resident Indians hailing from Kasya near here have been booked for allegedly posting objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media, police said on Thursday. The FIR ag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020