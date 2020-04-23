Lockdown exit in France will not be done region by region - presidency

Lockdown exit in France will not be done region by region - presidencyReuters | Paris | Updated: 23-04-2020 18:29 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 17:58 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron told mayors that unwinding the coronavirus lockdown would not be done region by region, the presidency's office said on Thursday.
Mayors were also told at a video conference call with Macron that non-professional masks for the public would be recommended but not compulsory, his office added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Emmanuel Macron
- French