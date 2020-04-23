Left Menu
Lockdown exit in France will not be done region by region - presidency

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 23-04-2020 18:29 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 17:58 IST
Lockdown exit in France will not be done region by region - presidency
President Emmanuel Macron (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

French President Emmanuel Macron told mayors that unwinding the coronavirus lockdown would not be done region by region, the presidency's office said on Thursday.

Mayors were also told at a video conference call with Macron that non-professional masks for the public would be recommended but not compulsory, his office added.

