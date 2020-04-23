Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S, EU, other WTO countries pledge to keep food channels open

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 23-04-2020 18:17 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 18:17 IST
U.S, EU, other WTO countries pledge to keep food channels open

The United States, the European Union and 20 other members of the World Trade Organization have agreed to keep the trade of food and agricultural products open in the face of restrictions designed to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus. In a joint statement dated April 22, the WTO members - which include Australia, Brazil, Canada and Japan - said some countries were imposing export restrictions despite lessons from the past that this increased food insecurity for vulnerable populations.

"The world's poor, including agricultural workers, would bear the brunt of increased export restrictions," the statement said. Top rice exporter India paused rice exports due to labour shortages and logistics problems. Third-largest exporter Vietnam has also curbed exports.

African nations - where many people spend more than half of their income on food - are among the most vulnerable to disruptions in staple food supplies. The WTO group, which accounts for 63% of global agriculture and agri-food exports and 55% of imports, said it was committed not to impose export restrictions on these products and to exercise restraint in establishing domestic food stocks.

The group also committed to ensure that supply chains remain open and that emergency measures must be targeted, proportionate, transparent and temporary. Members also agreed to discuss how to improve WTO's preparedness for regional and international pandemics. The other signatories are Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Hong Kong, South Korea, Malawi, Mexico, New Zealand, Paraguay, Peru, Qatar, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan, Ukraine and Uruguay.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

UEFA Women's Euro moved to July 2022

The UEFA Executive Committee on Thursday confirmed that the postponed UEFA Womens Euro 2021 will be held in England from July 6 to July 31 in 2022. The shifting of the tournament to 2022 ensures that the flagship competition has the full po...

Lombardy becomes latest Italian region to start own coronavirus tests

The northern Italian region of Lombardy, at the epicenter of Europes worst coronavirus outbreak, began an antibody testing program on Thursday as it prepared to start opening up its economy following weeks of lockdown.The so-called serologi...

UK universities seek government bailout in COVID-19 lockdown

The COVID-19 pandemic and an ensuing recession will lead to 111,000 fewer UK and 121,000 international first-year students attending the British universities this year, resulting in a 2.5-billion pound funding black hole, a report from a le...

Pregnant Indian woman in UAE files petition in Supreme Court of India, seeks repatriation: report

A 27-year-old pregnant Indian woman in Dubai has filed a petition in the Supreme Court of India seeking help to return home for her delivery, amidst the international travel lockdown imposed by India over the coronavirus pandemic, according...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020