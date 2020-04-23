Soccer-Bundesliga secures deals with broadcasters for 2019/2020 payments-DFL

The Bundesliga has agreements with rights holder Sky and all but one other broadcaster for advance payments for the rest of the 2019/2020 season to help keep clubs afloat amid the coronavirus pandemic, German Football League (DFL) CEO Christian Seifert said on Thursday.

The Bundesliga has been suspended since mid-March due to the outbreak of the new coronavirus, which has infected more than 148,000 and killed over 5,000 people in Germany. A restart is expected some time in May but it is up to the government to give the green light.

