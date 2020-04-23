Left Menu
Development News Edition

AIIMS Director appeals to people not to stigmatise COVID-19 survivors

AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria on Thursday made an appeal to the people to not stigmatise the patients who have recovered from COVID-19 as it is creating problems in the society.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 18:43 IST
AIIMS Director appeals to people not to stigmatise COVID-19 survivors
AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria addressing a press conference on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria on Thursday made an appeal to the people to not stigmatise the patients who have recovered from COVID-19 as it is creating problems in the society. "I would like to appeal to everyone that we should look at how we can support the families and patients who have had COVID-19 rather than stigmatise them and not accept them in the society," said Guleria.

"Majority of the patients are coming alright and coming out and these are actually are symbols of hope that they have had COVID-19 and have come out and yet we have stigmatised them to a large extent. It is creating a panic; it is creating problems as far as society is concerned," he added. Addressing a press conference here, Guleria said that the stigmatisation is making people not report to the healthcare authorities in case they have symptoms.

"Not only that, but it is also actually causing an increase in morbidity and mortality. Because of the stigma that is happening many patients who have COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms are not coming to health care facilities," Guleria further said. He also said that the coronavirus infection is not that serious as majority of the people are recovering from it.

"This is a disease which is not that serious, 90-95 per cent people recover, if we have that stigma and we don't come forward then we may land up in a situation where because of our delayed treatment we may have higher mortality." Meanwhile, India's count of COVID-19 has climbed to 21,393 after 1,409 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

JLR plans to gradually resume production from May 18

Tata Motors owned Jaguar Land Rover JLR on Thursday said it plans to gradually resume production from May 18, starting with manufacturing plants in Solihull in the UK as well as in Slovakia and Austria. In China, we are beginning to see rec...

FEATURE-Isolation for intersex people: coronavirus revives trauma

By Rachel Savage LONDON, April 23 Thomson Reuters Foundation - If the coronavirus hits hardest at the margins, among the most marginalised are those born intersex, neither clearly male nor female at birth and often struggling as adults with...

Here's how Chris Hemsworth, his wife 'unintentionally' stocked toilet paper

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth recently said that he and his wife Elsa Pataky didnt need to panic buy toilet paper because of a hilarious accident. According to ENews, the 36-year-old actor revealed the incident during Wednesdays at-home ...

Muzaffarnagar woman recovers from coronavirus infection

A COVID-19 patient from Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district recovered and tested negative for the virus, an official statement on Thursday said. The second test result of the patient, a woman from Sisoli village here, returned negative an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020