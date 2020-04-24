Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2020 01:08 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 00:28 IST
COVID-19 training prog for healthcare professionals from SAARC meant for collaborating: MEA
A training programme on management of coronavirus pandemic for healthcare professionals from SAARC countries is meant for connecting, collaborating and exchange of best practises for combatting the infection, the External Affairs Ministry said. The training was imparted by the ministry under its prestigious Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme.

T S Tirumurti, Secretary (Economic Relations), Ministry of External Affairs, thanked all participants in attending the first e-ITEC training programme on COVID management. "It is indeed wonderful to see a large number of participants from SAARC countries and your continued enthusiasm resulting in a vibrant and robust interaction after each session," he said in his valedictory address. "At Ministry of External Affairs, we are happy to be implementing PM Narendra Modi's vision of connecting and collaborating in this time of crisis and uncertainty. This programme is meant for connecting, collaborating and exchange of best practises for all of us to help combat COVID-19," he said.

He thanked AIIMS, Raipur for organising an effective series of webinars on relevant and appropriate topics and for the doctors in taking out time for these sessions. "We will be continuing our COVID Management e-ITEC courses and hope to see you and your fellow colleagues participate," he said. At an India-initiated video conference of SAARC leaders on March 15, Modi suggested that healthcare professionals of the SAARC nations could come together to jointly fight the coronavirus pandemic.

India has already proposed setting up of a common electronic platform for all SAARC nations to share expertise and best practices to jointly combat the pandemic. India initiated a series of measures to help the countries of the grouping to contain the pandemic in the region.

The South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) is a grouping comprising Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. All the SAARC member nations are reeling under adverse social and economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

