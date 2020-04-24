Left Menu
Development News Edition

French coronavirus death toll close to 22,000 - ministry

Reuters | Updated: 24-04-2020 00:35 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 00:35 IST
French coronavirus death toll close to 22,000 - ministry

The number of people who have died from coronavirus infection in France rose by 516 to 21,856 on Thursday, the health ministry said in a statement.

The 2.4% increase was slightly slower than on Tuesday and Wednesday, when the death toll increased by 2.6%, but well below the more than 4% rate seen last week. In Italy, the daily rate of increase in the death toll fell below three percent on April 12, when the cumulative death toll stood at just under 20,000. In the past two weeks, with the number of casualties increasing between 2.8% and 1.8% per day, Italy has seen its death toll rise by more than 5,000 to 25,549.

Spain, whose cumulative coronavirus death toll of 22,157 is just 301 above France's, has also seen its death toll increase rate remain stubbornly above two percent for a week despite strict lockdown policies. The number of people in French hospitals with COVID-19 infection fell further, by 522 or 1.8% to 29,129, the ninth consecutive fall, and the number of people in intensive care fell by 165 or 3.2% to 5,053 in a 15th consecutive fall.

France's number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose by 1,653 or 1.4% to 120,804 while the number of possible cases in nursing homes rose by 670 or 1.8% to 37,379. The number of possible cases in nursing homes has been reviewed downwards from a high of 40,726 on April 20. The total number of confirmed and possible cases of coronavirus infection in France rose by 2,323 or 1.5% to 158,183.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Venezuela receives material from Iran to help restart refinery -official

Venezuela has received refining materials via plane shipment from Iran to help it start the catalytic cracking unit at the 310,000 barrels-per-day Cardon refinery, which is necessary to produce gasoline, an official said on Thursday. The sh...

Heretics, G2, FaZe Clan win openers in Road to Rio - Europe

Team Heretics posted a win in Group A, and G2 Esports and FaZe Clan were also victorious to begin Group B play in ESL One Road to Rio -- Europe action on Thursday. Team Heretics recorded a 2-1 victory over Dignitas in the lone contest in Gr...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 slips after report on coronavirus drug trial

The SP 500 ended marginally lower on Thursday after a report that an experimental antiviral drug for the coronavirus flopped in its first randomized clinical trial, denting optimism that the pandemics impact on the labor market was nearing ...

Macron: we need EU coronavirus rescue package worth 5-10 points of GDP

French President Emmanuel Macron said Europes response to economic turmoil caused by the coronavirus crisis required financial transfers to the hardest-hit regions and not just loans.Speaking after EU leaders held a summit by video link on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020