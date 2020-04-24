Czech government lifts ban on travel abroad -health minister

The Czech government lifted a ban on its citizens travelling abroad for reasons other than work following an improvement in conditions of the coronavirus outbreak, Health Minister Adam Vojtech said on Thursday.

"It is possible to travel abroad, even for a holiday. But when one returns, they have to be COVID-negative, with proof by a test, or go into a two-week quarantine," Vojtech said at a televised news conference.

