U.S. Congress approves $484 billion coronavirus-relief bill

The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday passed a $484 billion bill to expand federal loans to small businesses impacted by the coronavirus outbreak and hospitals overwhelmed by patients suffering from COVID-19.

By a vote of 388-5, the House passed the measure, which was unanimously approved on Tuesday by the Senate. It now goes to President Donald Trump for signing into law.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

