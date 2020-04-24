Left Menu
Philippines' coronavirus infections top 7,000

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 24-04-2020 14:20 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 13:43 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Philippines' Health Ministry on Friday reported that confirmed cases of the new coronavirus have risen to more than 7,000.

In a bulletin, the ministry recorded 211 new infections, 15 additional deaths, and 40 more recoveries. It brought the total cases to 7,192, deaths to 477 and recoveries to 762.

President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday extended a strict lockdown in the capital Manila until May 15 to try to contain coronavirus infections but will ease restrictions in lower-risk regions.

