Few hundred daily coronavirus cases will enable easing lockdown - Germany's RKI

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 24-04-2020 14:27 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 14:27 IST
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany needs to fall to a few hundred a day to enable further easing of lockdown measures, the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases said on Friday.

Germany recorded 2,337 new cases to bring the total number of confirmed infections to 150,383 on Friday. The reported death toll rose by 227 to 5,321.

