Swiss coronavirus death toll rises to 1,309 - public health agency

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 24-04-2020 16:18 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 16:18 IST
Swiss coronavirus death toll rises to 1,309 - public health agency

The Swiss death toll from the new coronavirus has reached 1,309, the country's public health agency said on Friday, rising from 1,268 people on Thursday.

The number of positive tests also increased to 28,677 from 28,496 on Thursday, it said. Switzerland is due to start the first phase of its relaxation of the coronavirus restrictions on April 27 with the reopening of hairdressers, florists, and garden centres.

