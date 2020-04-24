Left Menu
Development News Edition

Austria will reopen schools with split classes next month

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 24-04-2020 17:04 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 16:31 IST
Austria will reopen schools with split classes next month
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Austria, which is loosening its coronavirus lockdown, said on Friday that most pupils will go back to school on May 18, with classes split in two groups that will each attend lessons half the week to ensure their desks are far enough apart. Austria acted early in its outbreak to shut schools, bars, restaurants, non-essential shops, and other gathering places more than a month ago. The public has been told to stay at home and work from there if possible.

That has helped slow the daily increase in infections to less than 2%. Austria has recorded a total of 15,011 confirmed cases of the disease, with 530 deaths. The government says those numbers justify loosening its lockdown, which started last week with the reopening of DIY and garden centers as well as smaller shops.

Pupils in their final year were already due to go back to school on May 4, and the government said this week that schools would reopen "step by step" from May 15. "If all goes well and infections do not increase further..., if the experiences of Denmark and Norway, which have decided to open schools early, are good, then the second phase of school openings will happen," Education Minister Heinz Fassmann said.

"It is essentially all types of school for six-to-14-year-olds," he told a news conference. While schools will officially reopen on Friday, May 15 for preparatory work, lessons would not resume in earnest until the following Monday, he added. Most classes will be split into two groups, with one attending school Monday to Wednesday and the other Thursday to Friday, then swapping the following week, Fassmann said.

Pupils roughly 15 and older who are not in their final year should return to school on May 29, Fassmann added. Denmark loosened its lockdown last week by reopening schools and daycare centers, but concerns they might become breeding grounds for infection prompted thousands of parents to keep their children at home.

In Austria, the conservative-led government has faced criticism for reopening shops and other businesses before outlining plans for schools. Hairdressers and larger shops are due to reopen from May 1, followed by cafes, bars, restaurants, libraries, museums, and churches from May 15.

"The phased plan presented today is late and beyond overdue, but fundamentally an important step in providing the clarity for parents, pupils and teachers that the SPO has been calling for," the leader of the opposition Social Democrats (SPO), Pamela Rendi-Wagner, said in a statement.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Lysol maker urges people not to inject disinfectants after Trump remarks

Lysol and Dettol maker Reckitt Benckiser warned people against using disinfectants to treat the coronavirus, after U.S. President Donald Trump suggested researchers try putting disinfectants into patients bodies.Under no circumstance should...

Kota travel controversy: Two police security guards,official driver of BJP MLA suspended

The official driver and two police security guards of the BJP MLA, who had recently travelled to Kota during lockdown to bring back his daughter, have been suspended for accompanying the legislator without proper authority. The Sub Division...

Poland extends school lockdown until May 24

Polands government is to extend the closure of schools, and pre-schools by a month, until May 24, Education Minister Dariusz Piatkowski said on Friday.Piatkowski also told a news conference that he was considering whether it would be possib...

Bolsonaro fires head of Brazil's federal police amid political spat

President Jair Bolsonaro has fired the head of Brazils federal police, according to an announcement in the official government gazette on Friday.Bolsonaro has been tussling with his powerful justice minister, Sergio Moro, who had appointed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020