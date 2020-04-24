Maha: Four COVID-19 patients recover in Amravati

Four COVID-19 patients were discharged, following recovery from a hospital in Maharashtra's Amravati city on Friday, an official said. However, two more persons tested positive for coronavirus, one of whom died at her home in Patipura locality late last night.

As many as four COVID-19 patients, all relatives of 45-year-old who died of the infection on April 2, were discharged from the COVID-19 hospital, collector Shailesh Naval said. "They will remain in home quarantine for the next 14 days and our medical team will check on them every day," he said.

He further said a 95-year-old woman from Patipura locality, who had died at her home, tested positive for the infection, while the 22-year-old grandson of a deceased patient also contracted the infection. As many as many as 10 people had tested positive for coronavirus in Amravati, of which four have died, four recovered and two were undergoing treatment, he said.

"The elderly woman from Patipura died at home on April 21. We collected her swab samples as she also suffered from cough and the results came positive on Thursday night," he said. The homes of the two COVID-19 patients were sealed and their high-risk contacts were traced, the collector said.

As many as 26 containment zones were identified in the city, which now only has two active cases, he added..