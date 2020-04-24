Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Four COVID-19 patients recover in Amravati

PTI | Amravati | Updated: 24-04-2020 17:06 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 17:06 IST
Maha: Four COVID-19 patients recover in Amravati

Four COVID-19 patients were discharged, following recovery from a hospital in Maharashtra's Amravati city on Friday, an official said. However, two more persons tested positive for coronavirus, one of whom died at her home in Patipura locality late last night.

As many as four COVID-19 patients, all relatives of 45-year-old who died of the infection on April 2, were discharged from the COVID-19 hospital, collector Shailesh Naval said. "They will remain in home quarantine for the next 14 days and our medical team will check on them every day," he said.

He further said a 95-year-old woman from Patipura locality, who had died at her home, tested positive for the infection, while the 22-year-old grandson of a deceased patient also contracted the infection. As many as many as 10 people had tested positive for coronavirus in Amravati, of which four have died, four recovered and two were undergoing treatment, he said.

"The elderly woman from Patipura died at home on April 21. We collected her swab samples as she also suffered from cough and the results came positive on Thursday night," he said. The homes of the two COVID-19 patients were sealed and their high-risk contacts were traced, the collector said.

As many as 26 containment zones were identified in the city, which now only has two active cases, he added..

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Norwegian government proposes further restriction on Arctic oil drilling

Norways minority government proposed on Friday moving south the so-called ice edge, setting new limits for oil exploration in its Arctic waters, though stopping short of affecting exploration licenses already granted to oil companies.The ic...

Lysol maker urges people not to inject disinfectants after Trump remarks

Lysol and Dettol maker Reckitt Benckiser warned people against using disinfectants to treat the coronavirus, after U.S. President Donald Trump suggested researchers try putting disinfectants into patients bodies.Under no circumstance should...

Kota travel controversy: Two police security guards,official driver of BJP MLA suspended

The official driver and two police security guards of the BJP MLA, who had recently travelled to Kota during lockdown to bring back his daughter, have been suspended for accompanying the legislator without proper authority. The Sub Division...

Poland extends school lockdown until May 24

Polands government is to extend the closure of schools, and pre-schools by a month, until May 24, Education Minister Dariusz Piatkowski said on Friday.Piatkowski also told a news conference that he was considering whether it would be possib...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020