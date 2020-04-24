Left Menu
Lebanon defence council urges extending coronavirus lockdown two weeks, easing restrictions

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 24-04-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 18:06 IST
Lebanon defence council urges extending coronavirus lockdown two weeks, easing restrictions
Lebanon's higher defense council advised the government on Friday to extend a coronavirus lockdown by two weeks until May 10, but to begin gradually easing restrictions in the coming weeks.

The cabinet is expected to take the decision in a session on Friday. During the lockdown, Lebanon has ordered most businesses closed, shut the airport and imposed an overnight curfew.

