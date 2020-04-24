Left Menu
Developing economies could see sharper recession in 2020, World Bank warns

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-04-2020 21:48 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 20:58 IST
Senior World Bank officials on Friday warned that developing economies could see a deeper recession than currently expected if consumption and investment do not rebound quickly in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. In a blog posting on the Bank's website, the officials said the preliminary baseline scenario forecast a "grim" 2% drop in economic output in developing countries - the first contraction in these economics since 1960.

But it said growth outcomes could be 'considerably worse' and output in those economies could drop by nearly 3% if just one of the Bank's assumptions failed to materialize, and investment and consumption did not rebound.

