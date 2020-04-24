Haryana's COVID-19 helpline received over 1 lakh calls this month: Official

Haryana’s COVID-19 helpline is proving to be very useful for the people and has received over one lakh calls so far this month, an official statement on Friday said. The COVD-19 control room helpline number is resolving problems faced by people due to the COVID-19 lockdown and during this month, 1,07,995 calls were received, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare department, Rajeev Arora said in the statement.

It also highlighted some recent instances when the helpline offered immediate assistance to the people in need. On Wednesday, the control room received a call from a cancer patient in Karnal who was unable to purchase a life-saving medicine which costs around Rs 30,000, it said.

After the call, Karnal Municipal Corporation’s Joint Commissioner visited the patient and handed over the medicine, the statement said. In another case, a caller rang up the helpline from Gurgaon on Thursday, saying his pregnant wife was in pain and they were unable to reach a hospital due to the lockdown.

An ambulance reached his house within 30 minutes and the woman was taken to the hospital, it said. Besides, tele-medicine service is also being provided on the helpline and anyone can get a free consultation from doctors over phone, the statement said.

People can also call on the helpline number for mental health-related issues. Nearly 1,000 doctors are available for giving counselling, it said..