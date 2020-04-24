Left Menu
Motor racing-Rome set to host Formula E until 2025

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 24-04-2020 23:22 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 23:19 IST
Motor racing-Rome set to host Formula E until 2025
Rome has signed a new agreement to host a Formula E race until at least 2025, the all-electric series said on Friday. This year's street race in the Italian capital was postponed from April 4 due to the COVID-19 pandemic with no new date scheduled.

Formula E said members of the Rome city council had signed an agreement to host a race for the next five seasons, subject to approval of the sport's governing body. "Rome is once again a key reference for Formula E and remains a key attraction for big events. When we exit the health emergency, we will need to come back much stronger than ever before," said Rome mayor Virginia Raggi.

"Our city is ready for this challenge and the Italian capital will be the symbol of the series until 2025."

