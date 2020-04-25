Left Menu
US Navy recommends reinstating fired captain of coronavirus-hit ship -officials

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-04-2020 00:43 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 00:43 IST
U.S. Navy leaders on Friday recommended that the reinstatement of the commander of the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt, who was fired after he pleaded for help with a coronavirus outbreak onboard, U.S. officials told Reuters.

The officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the recommendation to reinstate Captain Brett Crozier was made during a meeting on Friday between U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Navy leaders.

The decision is pending Esper's approval, the officials said.

