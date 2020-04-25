Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Clubs will not splurge on transfers when football resumes: Woodward

Reuters | Updated: 25-04-2020 03:01 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 03:01 IST
Soccer-Clubs will not splurge on transfers when football resumes: Woodward

Manchester United chief executive Ed Woodward says clubs will not spend "hundreds of millions" when signing new players in the transfer window as they will be mindful of the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Professional soccer in England has been suspended since March 13 due to the new coronavirus and many English clubs have seen a loss in revenue due to the stoppage, leading to non-playing staff being furloughed.

Woodward said it would be a challenging time in the market and it may not be "business as usual" for clubs, including United, when they look for new recruits. "We need visibility of the impact across the whole industry, including timings of the transfer window and the wider financial picture, before we can talk about a return to normality," Woodward said in a United fans forum on Friday.

"On this basis, I cannot help feeling that speculation around transfers of individual players for hundreds of millions of pounds this summer seems to ignore the realities that face the sport." Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen said earlier this week that free agents will be coveted more than others during the transfer window as clubs look to rebound from the financial crisis.

Woodward said he hoped the season could be completed with fifth-placed United pushing for Champions League qualification and still in contention in the Europa League and FA Cup. A return to action in the Premier League is not expected until May at the earliest but Woodward said the first few games when the league resumes may be played without fans in attendance.

"While it may be that games need to be played behind closed doors in the shorter term, we all recognise that football will not be fully back to normal until supporters are once again in attendance," Woodward added. "We are pushing ahead with a series of initiatives to enhance the matchday experience at Old Trafford, including... the planned trial of rail seating, and the completion of our expanded state-of-the-art facilities for disabled supporters.

"These matters pale in comparison with the immediate priority of fighting coronavirus. But they give us things to look forward to when we are eventually allowed back to Old Trafford to watch football."

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Delhi airport to enforce rigorous social-distancing norms once passenger flights resume

Apple says "no evidence" iPhone mail flaw used against customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Fmr tennis ace Bob Hewitt, convicted of child rape, released on parole

Former world tennis champion Bob Hewitt is back home with his family after serving just over half of his jail sentence for child rape, the weekly Sunday Times reported. Hewitt, now 80, was convicted in March 2015 of raping two teenage te...

2 arrested in AP's Guntur for smuggling 3 kg cannabis

Guntur district police have arrested two repeated offenders for smuggling 3 kg cannabis at Undavalli caves area. The duo -- Ravi Mahesh Kumar and Chadala Jyothi -- were arrested on Thursday.Earlier, the excise department had caught these tw...

Brazil 'super minister' quits in Bolsonaro's worst crisis yet

Brazils Jair Bolsonaro suffered the heaviest blow to his presidency so far as his popular justice minister quit on Friday and accused him of potentially criminal meddling in law enforcement, adding to the turmoil of a government struggling ...

Disinfectant makers steer consumers away from Trump's coronavirus comments

Makers of household cleaners on Friday took the unusual step of urging people not to drink or inject their products, after U.S. President Donald Trump suggested researchers try using them to cure COVID-19 patients. Reckitt Benckiser, the UK...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020